Flags at half staff in Ohio in remembrance of Colin Powell; video shows Youngstown visit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags at half staff in the state in honor of the life and service of General Colin Powell.

That state order follows one by President Biden for all federal offices.

Flags will be flown at half staff at state buildings until sunset on Oct. 22.

Powell’s death was announced Monday. He died due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated and undergoing cancer treatment. He was 84 years old.

A search of WKBN 27 First News archives shows a video of Colin Powell from a visit to Youngstown in 1998.

Powell spoke to a big crowd at Powers Auditorium. We were not able to get video of him speaking at the event, but our cameras did catch up with General Powell as he was heading inside.

He told our reporters at the time that his visit was an effort to save young people who wonder if the American dream is there for them.