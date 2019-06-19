Flag disposal ceremony set in Poland

The local community is invited to see how they can properly dispose of American flags

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sons of the American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 will be hosting a Flag Disposal Ceremony on Saturday, June 29 at the War Memorial Building on Cortland Street in Poland.

The local community is invited to see how they can properly dispose of American flags that are worn, torn, frayed and faded. These flags will be properly retired during the ceremony.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m., and it is part of “Celebrate Poland.”

Flags can be dropped off at the War Memorial Building Post 15, located at 35 Cortland St., before the ceremony.

Membership information will be available at the event for anyone who is interested in joining the American Legion Mahoning Valley Post 15 Inc.