YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to the Valley to help campaign for the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate J.D. Vance.

Turning Point Action will present a “Unite & Win” rally featuring DeSantis and Vance.

The event will take place Aug. 19 at the Maronite Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Though the event is free, tickets are required for entry. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees must show a form of identification matching the information on their ticket.

Video and audio surveillance will be in use. Visibly intoxicated or disruptive individuals will not be permitted to enter.

Prohibited items include:

Bags, backpacks, messenger bags

Skateboards, bicycles

Balloons, laser pointers, umbrellas

Sticks, poles, bats, etc.

Food, beverages, containers, water bottles

Weapons, ammunition, knives, projectiles, pepper spray, expandable batons, firearms (NO CCW in Event Zone) or other hazardous items

Tactical gear including but not limited to helmets, body armor, shields, etc.

Signs, banners, flyers, posters, stickers

Alcohol, drugs, paraphernalia

Amplified sound or other noisemakers

Animals (service animals permitted)

More information and tickets are available online.

Congressman Tim Ryan issued a statement Monday about DeSantis’ visit:

“San Francisco fraud JD Vance’s last visit to Ohio went so poorly that after leaving the state yet again last week to campaign in Texas, Vance is bringing his out-of-state friends back to the Buckeye State in a desperate attempt to clean up his mess of a campaign.”

Ryan was referring to Vance’s address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Friday.