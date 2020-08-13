Five illegal street race spectators plead guilty in Youngstown

Almost all of the people who attended the street were from outside the Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those who were charged with violating Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay at home order after they were cited for attending a street race are making their way through the municipal court system.

Five people pleaded guilty today before Judge Carla Baldwin to reduced charges of disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, and fined $50 plus court costs.

They were originally charged with violating a public health order, which carries a 90-day jail sentence. Gov. Mike DeWine issued the order March 21 to try and stop the spread of the Coronavirus. It has since been lifted.

The five in court today were part of a group of people watching a street race on Ohio Works Drive early May 2.

They were all represented by Atty. Gary Rich, who said his clients acted foolishly and learned their lesson.

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr said the city is making the same plea offer to all the defendants in the case and several have already accepted.

Judge Baldwin said she agreed to uphold the plea recommendations because of the youth of those involved and for the fact they took responsibility for their actions.

“I’m going to assume you did not know how serious this was,” Judge Baldwin said. “My hope is you understand how your actions affect someone else. I personally have lost several people during this virus and I know that it’s real. What’s better for me and better for you and better for the community is that you all realize how serious this is.”

