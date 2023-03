YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said someone broke into a South Side home Monday and took five guns and $5,000 cash.

Police were called about 2:25 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Carroll Street, where the owner told them that he was gone between 9:45 a.m. and 12:25 p.m., and when he returned, he discovered his house had been broken into.

Three of the four guns were semiautomatic handguns and a fourth was a semiautomatic rifle.

Someone kicked in the front door to get inside, reports said.