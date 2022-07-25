ELLSWORTH, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire that happened early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Ellsworth Fire Department, six different departments responded to a house fire on the 6700 block of St. Route 45, near its intersection with Route 224.

Ellsworth Fire, Berlin Fire Department, Cardinal Joint Fire District, Jackson Fire Department, Green Fire Department and Mahoning County Sheriff were all on scene to work on the fire.

The fire was mostly coming from the second story of the house, but heavy smoke was coming from all sides of the house and the roof.

Chief Smith from Ellsworth Fire wanted to thank the fire fighters who responded for their hard work.

This story is still developing, check back here for updates.