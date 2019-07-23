Five Finger Death Punch to play Covelli Centre

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 27

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A November show at the Covelli Centre is part of the fall tour for Five Finger Death Punch (5FDP).

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. Use the online password “COVELLI.” All other tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at Ticketmaster and the Southwood Health Box Office.

Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From the Gods will join the band for its arena headlining tour.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and range from $49.50 to $79.50.

In 2019, 5FDP surpassed 3 billion streams worldwide. Their current single “Blue on Black” is a top 10-selling rock song of 2019.