Five-car crash shut down part of Midlothian in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving multiple cars shut down part of Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown Thursday night.

Five cars were involved in the crash that happened around 7 p.m., according to investigators on the scene.

It happened at the intersection with Shirley Road, close to the Interstate 680 ramp.

Rick Kozak saw it happen in front of him. He said four cars on the westbound side of Midlothian were stopped at a red light when a car headed east drove right into them.

“I saw the car coming, I saw the car coming. I watch all those action movies and that is what it seemed like, a movie, to me. They come down and when all the cars started bouncing against each other, I knew, obviously, it was real. I moved over to the left and then it hit the car right next to me and that’s when they both went up in the air.”

One person was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The driver of the car that started the crash was not hurt.