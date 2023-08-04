Editor’s note: This story corrects the title of Fisker and the company that revealed more information about the new EV SUV. We regret the error.

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WKBN) – Fisker Inc. has provided a closer look at the Fisker Pear.

That’s the small electric SUV that’s supposed to be built at the Foxconn Lordstown plant.

This week, Fisker showed off the PEAR and three other models at an event in California. The PEAR is supposed to have a starting price of about $30,000.

Fisker Inc. CEO Henry Fisker said during the event they have found ways to use fewer parts in production making the SUV more affordable.

Fisker said the PEAR is expected to hit the market in mid-2025.