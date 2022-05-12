LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fisker Inc., a California-based partner of Foxconn, confirmed plans to build a minimum of 250,000 vehicles per year of its new electric vehicle in Lordstown.

Fisker announced in a press release that the Fisker PEAR will enter production in 2024. This is Fisker’s second EV. The first vehicle, the Fisker Ocean, will enter production in Austria in November 2022.

This comes less than 24 hours after Foxconn reached a deal to acquire Lordstown Motors’ 6.2 million foot facility. Foxconn will be building the vehicles for Fisker at the Lordstown plant.

CEO Henrik Fisker added that he plans to visit the factory with a team of engineers on Friday.

The press release said the PEAR is expected to have a base price below $29,900.