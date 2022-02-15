LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The California-based Fisker Inc. announced on Tuesday that its second electric vehicle, called the PEAR, will start to be delivered in 2024. The company is now accepting orders for the vehicle.

In a news release, Fisker also stated that the PEAR will be produced in Ohio by Foxconn, which last year, bought the Lordstown Motors plant.

Once production begins at the Lordstown plant, Fisker and Foxconn plan to produce 250,000 units a year.

PEAR stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution. It will be a five-passenger, all-electric vehicle.

The starting price of the PEAR will be $29,900.

The first reservation can be placed for $250 and the second for $100.

“PEAR will feature the very latest technology in a beautifully designed, affordable urban mobility device,” said Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker. “It’s an exciting vehicle and an exciting time for the company as we expand our lineup.”