YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Many residents on the West Side of Youngstown are currently without power.

At one point, almost 2,400 customers were affected.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage is due to a blown fuse at a substation. They are working to determine what caused the fuse to blow.

The majority of the power was restored just after 6 p.m.

As of 8 p.m., 754 customers are without power.

Power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m.