AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – FirstEnergy has an update on the power outages in the area, specifically in Austintown. The company says it’s working on some improvements to hopefully fix the issue.

Lauren Siburkis with FirstEnergy says crews are completing upgrades in Mahoning County that will improve service for 20,000 residents, including ones in Austintown.

“We can’t always eliminate the possibility of an outage occurring due to reasons out of our control like vehicle accidents and severe weather, but we are taking steps to reduce many of these outages to just a brief or momentary outage,” Siburkis said.

Siburkis says a substation in Austintown was responsible for a lot of the outages in the area. It should be fixed by the end of this year. The upgrades should help prevent outages out of that facility and reduce how many customers are impacted when they do happen.

FirstEnergy is also installing automated equipment along power lines that will help restore power faster in certain situations like trees falling.

“In many cases, we can detect whether or not the tree-related issue is a hazard to the community or whether or not we can automatically restore power to those customers without having to send a crew to investigate,” Siburkis said.

FirstEnergy has already installed equipment along lines in Trumbull County.

Austintown trustee Monica Deavers says they haven’t heard anything else from FirstEnergy but she does know the company had problems getting parts for the upgrades.

They expect to be working in the area for quite a while.