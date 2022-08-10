COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A subsidiary of FirstEnergy will use helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators, including some in Columbiana County.

According to a press release, American Transmission Systems, Inc. will work primarily along a 68-mile transmission line running from Stratton, Ohio to Wadsworth.

The majority of the replacements will be done by helicopter, which is faster and more efficient.

“By proactively addressing equipment needs before they become a problem, we can help prevent potential power outages and ensure that our transmission system continues to serve customers safely and reliably in the future,” said Carl Bridenbaugh, FirstEnergy’s vice president of Transmission.

The project is part of a $7 billion initiative designed to upgrade FirstEnergy’s transmission system and prevent power outages.