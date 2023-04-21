(WKBN) – FirstEnergy Corp. is set to donate and plant 700 trees at various locations in the Valley to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day.

FirstEnergy will donate 300 trees to Mill Creek MetroParks. A mixed variety of hardwood trees will be planted on Monday, April 25, by employees of FirstEnergy and its Ohio Edison electric company throughout the MetroParks’ 402-acre farm in Canfield.

In addition to the trees that will be planted at the Mill Creek MetroParks, FirstEnergy plans to donate 400 additional trees to the Poland Municipal Forest on Friday, April 28, to celebrate Arbor Day.

The trees will be planted throughout the property by FirstEnergy employee volunteers next Friday and Saturday.

Since April 2021, FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 40,000 trees throughout its six-state service territory. This initiative is a part of the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

Led by FirstEnergy’s Green Team in northeast Ohio, the Mill Creek MetroParks tree-planting event is one of several projects employees will complete this year to help nearby parks, nature preserves and communities across FirstEnergy’s entire footprint.

This year’s donation of trees to Mill Creek MetroParks complements FirstEnergy’s donation of 600 trees planted at the MetroParks Farm and Collier Preserve over the past two years on Earth Day.

“These trees will help restore forested habitat within the park that we’ve lost over the years, and we look forward to monitoring the trees and helping them along as they mature,” said Nick Derico, natural resources manager at Mill Creek MetroParks. “We appreciate FirstEnergy and Ohio Edison’s ongoing commitment to preserving our local environment so that our trees and wildlife can continue to thrive for many years.”