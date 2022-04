CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – FirstEnergy is donating and planting 300 trees at Mill Creek MetroParks Farm on Thursday to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day.

FirstEnergy has donated and planted over 17,000 trees in five states since April 2021 and is set to plant 14,000 more trees this spring in order to reduce its carbon footprint.

FirstEnergy also plans to donate 400 trees to the Poland Municipal Forest on Friday to celebrate Arbor Day.