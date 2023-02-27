AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – FirstEnergy is reminding people to properly use and dispose of their leftover Valentine’s Day foil balloons after they were to blame for the power outages in Austintown and Youngstown on Thursday night.

Balloons drifting in the wind can be quite dangerous, as the metallic coating conducts electricity making them hazardous around electrical systems.

FirstEnergy had 102 power outages last year due to foil balloons.

FirstEnergy wants to remind people: