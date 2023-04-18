YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been 11 months since the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio said no to running new power lines through downtown Youngstown.

The original plan was to run them behind the Covelli Centre and the amphitheater.

Tuesday, however, a new route was announced.

The new route proposed by FirstEnergy is to run power lines along East Woodland Avenue, connecting the Riverbend substation on the North Side with the Lincoln Park substation on the East Side. The large metal poles that were initially proposed are no longer a part of the plan. All the lines will be run on traditional wooden poles.

All of this information was made public Tuesday at a Public Utilities meeting of the Youngstown City Council.

No one at the meeting was totally opposed to the plan, though Councilman Julius Oliver expressed concern because he just built a new house on East Woodland. When the meeting was over and the plan had been presented, Oliver made one request.

“Please, in your aesthetics, in your planning, in your bike paths, everything you have planned going on, please present your best in the respect of those residents and stakeholders involved,” he said.

City Council has no say on the power line matter. The decision will be up to the Ohio Power Siting Board and eventually the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.



FirstEnergy does plan to have a public meeting on the proposed power line either later this month or next month. If all goes as planned, construction of the line will be finished in late 2025.