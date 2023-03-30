YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just as people are getting power back on and cleaning up storm debris, WKBN Storm Team meteorologists are tracking more rain and wind heading into the Valley this weekend.

Downed wires can still be found near the intersection of Shields Road and Raccoon Road. It’s something FirstEnergy is still working on from last weekend’s severe weather.

“To paint a picture of the extensive damage that we experience, our crews in Ohio alone replaced more than 86,000 feet of downed power lines,” said Lauren Siburkis, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy.

Siburkis said that the wind storm was one we hadn’t seen in the Valley for about eight years. She said there could still be some wires that haven’t been removed, yet.

“It was pretty significant in terms of the extent of tree-related damage and the widespread outages,” she said.

As far as preparations go for this weekend’s potential storm, Siburkis said they have a plan to keep extra workers on standby.

“We had about 500 additional line personnel and other utility workers on site to assist our crews with power restoration efforts, and we have decided to keep them on standby in the event we do experience outages this weekend. We’ll be ready to go,” she said.

A lot of trees and limbs fell with last weekend’s storm. Siburkis said that if there is any positive that came from it, it’s that the system is more stable now.

“The removal of potential threats to our system in the future,” she said.

Several communities have scheduled tree limb pickups. Poland is one that is planning to pick them up this weekend.

“We’re not going to have trees out there or 500 logs. Just kind of clean your yard and help you out. Just offer a service to the community,” said Poland Township Trustee Eric Ungaro.

Ungaro says the service is only for residents that live on township roads. Branch debris will be picked up early Saturday morning.

Boardman, Niles and Warren have also scheduled branch pickup dates.