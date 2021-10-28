FirstEnergy discovers issue behind summer string of power outages in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – FirstEnergy is saying some of the outages from a string of power outages during the hot summer months in Hubbard were storm-related and some were not.

Over the summer, FirstEnergy cited that “heat-related equipment issues on their transmission line that feeds Hubbard” caused the outages.

To find those issues, FirstEnergy has now used infrared technology to identify problem areas.

“The equipment is so beneficial because it allows us to identify equipment issues that we would not be able to see through regular visual inspections alone,” said FirstEnergy’s Lauren Siburkis.

Mayor Ben Kyle said during the summer, he hoped the problems would be resolved before the winter months.

Now, Kyle says FirstEnergy did a thermal inspection in late August. They were able to replace five areas on the transmission line that were causing problems.