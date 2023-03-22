CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A young woman from Kinsman has become a trailblazer in the City of Cortland, becoming the first woman to work for the city’s fire department full-time.

Sophia Minor checks equipment on the fire trucks as she’s working her first shift since she was sworn in as a full-time firefighter. She is the first woman to hold a full-time position at Cortland FD in department history.

“Honestly it doesn’t feel any different, like all the people here have been very helpful, very supportive so it felt very natural to me,” Minor said.

The 22-year-old took her oath during Monday’s city council meeting.

“We’re happy to have Sophia on board. She’s worked for us for two years as a part-timer. You know we had an opportunity to bring on another full-time employee so she was a really good fit for the organization,” said Cortland fire Cheif David Rea.

In addition to working part-time in Cortland, Minor’s also served at fire departments in Johnston and Champion. She says “it’s pretty cool” to set the tone for future full-time female firefighters in the city.

“I’m glad I get to be able to do it ‘cuz, you know, the last two years I got to work here and serve the citizens and I just get to keep doing that,” Minor said. “I’ve just really grown to like the people here and the atmosphere and I just enjoy it.