First visitors to Youngstown Amphitheatre say it exceeds expectations

The ribbon to the brand new outdoor venue was cut Friday evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre is officially open. On Friday night, there was a free concert featuring local bands.

After years of planning, months of preparation and countless meetings, the moment Youngstown had been waiting for finally arrived.

The amphitheater is in Councilman Julius Oliver’s ward.

“The drawings did no justice to what it really looks like,” he said. “I think this is a beautiful jewel for the citizens of Youngstown. I am absolutely blown away.”

Seven national acts will be coming to the amphitheater, along with plenty of community activities in the future. Some of Friday night’s attendees already have their tickets for those shows.

Anna Glover is one who will be coming back soon.

“I will be here for Earth, Wind and Fire. I already got my ticket,” she said.

Glover has been watching the progress and is excited the Valley has a new home for music.

“I have been riding by a lot of days and checking it out,” she said. “It looks great, and I seen the lights the other night and they look beautiful. Beautiful.”

Three bands performed Friday.

The Props was the first to take the stage. But this is already home for one of the lead singers, Kristen Kantounatakis, who’s from Poland.

“We are so excited to be the first act,” she said. “I mean, the sound system is incredible, it’s a beautiful venue, it’s brand new and there is going to be some really big performances here so we are excited to be the first.”

City leaders are hoping the new venue will bring more traffic to downtown Youngstown.

Jacob Harver is already active downtown with his petty cab business.

“It’s going to be great, all the restaurants and bars,” he said. “It’s going to be great for running people on the petty cab. It’s just great for the city in general. We are finally getting our place on the map as the go-to place between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.”