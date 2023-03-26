BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — There wasn’t a hint of Saturday’s severe weather in the sky on Sunday, but many were outside cleaning up damage to their homes.

One Boardman woman is trying to figure out her next steps after the storm made her house unsafe to live in.

“It’s so devastating to see that kind of damage to your home,” Jennifer Hudak said.

Hudak left her house Saturday to pick up her daughter from a track meet, not knowing that when she came home her chimney would be destroyed.

“I was driving to pick her up, and I got a message on Facebook from my neighbor across the street who told me I needed to hurry up and get home because I had severe damage,” Hudak said.

The force broke through her roof and shattered the thick plaster and wood above Hudak’s attic bedroom, sending plaster and insulation on her bed and across the room.

“When I went upstairs, I honestly broke down and started crying because you don’t expect something like that to happen to you,” she said.

Hudak is thankful her family wasn’t home at the time, but she’s worried her house isn’t safe to be in. She’s packing for a hotel stay but says the experience has been devastating — especially as first-time homeowner.

“I’m waiting for someone to contact me about getting a tarp put on, and then having the insurance come out and do an inspection and go from there,” Hudak said.