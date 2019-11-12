First significant snow brings few issues for morning commute

The season's first significant snowfall came with few issues reported from emergency agencies

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Canfield and Warren and the Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 reported no issues or incidents on Valley roadways.

While some side roads may remain snow covered, major highways are clear, according to ODOT.

In preparation for the snow, ODOT readied 412 plows to manage 2,600 miles of roads with 264,000 tons of salt on hand.

Crews were out Monday night pretreating roads and reported no major issues.

“Once that rain turned into snow, our folks got right in the plow trucks and got out of the garages and started putting the plows down and the salt down to get that snow off for the motorists,” said ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch. “We are out everywhere throughout Trumbull and Mahoning counties getting the roads cleared off for everybody.

Drivers heading to Cleveland and along the lakeshore can expect heavier snow bands. Allow extra time for travel.

Winter officially begins Dec. 21.