First responders team up for local food drive

Donations can be dropped off at three locations on Saturday

(WKBN) – Troopers are once again teaming up with several local police and fire departments to help feed people in need.

“Can the Cruiser” food drive is put on by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bazetta Police Department, Niles Police Department and both the Howland police and fire departments.

Donations will benefit Cortland Area Cares, Niles Community Services and the Bolindale Christian Church and Howland Community Church food banks.

Last year, they were able to collect a combined 7,000 pounds of food and $13,000 in monetary donations.

“No one should be hungry, especially around the holidays, so this is just doing our part, giving back to the community, and it’s a great thing for the community to just see first responders out there taking donations and putting it toward a good cause,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Vail.

The Can the Cruiser food drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Donations can be dropped off at three locations: the Howland Giant Eagle on East Market Street, Sparkle Market on North Main Street in Niles and the Walmart on Millennium Boulevard in Bazetta.

Members of the Liberty Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 65 are also collecting food and monetary donations on Saturday.

Officers will be at the Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All donations will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.