First responders show Salem support in remembrance of 9/11

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – First responders and community members gathered in Salem Friday to remember those who were lost on 9/11.

Local first responders showed the community support and showcased the work they do in their professions.

Event organizer Michael Caldwell said he wanted to put the event together to remind those of the tragedy and show those who were too young to remember the importance.

“This being the 20th anniversary, I think this time if all times we should be remembering what happened on 9/11,” Caldwell said.

The Boy Scouts were also in attendance.