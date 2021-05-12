First responders recognized for keeping Youngstown community safe

The organization presented its annual Safety Service Awards to representatives of the police, fire and health departments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Youngstown Rotary Club took time Wednesday afternoon to show their appreciation for those who keep us safe.

The organization presented its annual Safety Service Awards to representatives of the police, fire and health departments.

The group’s president says those employees ensure the safety of those who live and work in the city, and they need to know they are appreciated.

“You don’t know if they have COVID when you’re doing the contact tracing, when you are consoling someone because their house just burned down or they’re the victim of crime. Our first responders are leveling up to the highest level for us in the city,” said Youngstown Rotary Club President Samantha Turner.

Those being recognized this year include Officer Shakir Perkins from the police department, nurse Anthea Mickens from the health department and Lieutenant Corey Brown from the fire department.