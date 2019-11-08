First responders in Trumbull Co. collecting food for local pantries this weekend

They said the need is great and they hope to fill several pantries ahead of the holiday season

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency responders are teaming up to help fill the shelves at local food pantries.

This weekend, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are partnering with police officers in Bazetta and Niles, and police officers and firefighters in Howland for a Can the Cruiser food drive.

Officers will be out in three different locations in Trumbull County, collecting food and money.

Troopers said the need is great and they hope to fill several pantries ahead of the holiday season.

“My goal is just to stock these food banks,” Sgt. Erik Golias said. “To stock them for longer than we normally do. Most of them will tell you, when they’re stocked, they go through their supplies very quickly.”

The food drive will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officers will be collecting donations at the Bazetta Walmart, Howland Giant Eagle and Niles Sparkle Market.