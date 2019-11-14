First responders in Austintown praised for quick action during I-80 pileup

Local police and fire crews rushed to the scene to help untangle the situation and clean up the wreck

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown’s fire chief is praising first responders for the way they handled Tuesday’s 50-car pileup on Interstate 80.

Fire Chief Andy Frost applauded the quick response time from everyone involved.

“Our first responders are incredible,” he said. “They do a fantastic job and all the area first responders, you get something like that, it takes your neighbors to help you out. We can’t all possibly employ enough people to take care of every situation.”

On Wednesday, we learned 22-year-old Alexander Penn, of Youngstown, died from his injuries in the crash.

Several others were taken to the hospital.