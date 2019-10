Albright helped hand out the awards Wednesday night, individually thanking each recipient with a hug

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Five first-responders were honored in Poland on Wednesday for their life-saving work.

Last month, Michael Albright went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics were already at his home and quickly used a defibrillator as well as several rounds of manual CPR to resuscitate him.

Seven hours later, Albright was up and walking around at the hospital.

Full of emotion and gratitude, he helped hand out the awards Wednesday night, individually thanking each recipient with a hug.