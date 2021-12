NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed two vehicles were involved in an accident.

It happened at 5:53 a.m. Friday on State Route 7 in New Waterford just south of Crestview Road.

Troopers said one person was injured.

First responders have shut down Route 7 and a tow truck is on the way.

Troopers said motorists should find another route until the scene can be cleared.