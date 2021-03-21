First responders called to church fire in Campbell

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the church has not been released yet

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a local church in Campbell Sunday afternoon.

The call came around 12:45 p.m. reporting a fire at Jehovah Witness Church on Reed Avenue during the worship service.

Everyone inside was able to exit safely, according to firefighters on scene.

Two firetrucks from Campbell, as well as responders from Coitsville, Struthers and Poland fought the fire as it lingered on the roof.

The fire caused major damage to the building.

OhioEdison is also on scene to deal with fallen power lines.

The cause of the fire and the total extent of the damage to the church has not been released yet, but firefighters suspect it was likely due to an electrical issue.

