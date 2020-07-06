Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

First responders battle working house fire in Masury

Local News

The fire happened around 10:25 p.m. on First Street, where crews say fire and smoke was coming from the attic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Structure fire on First Street in Masury.

Courtesy of Brookfield EMS/Fire

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – First responders from Brookfield were called to a working house fire in Masury Sunday night.

The fire happened around 10:25 p.m. on First Street, where crews say fire and smoke was coming from the attic of the home.

Crews were able to make an aggressive interior attack on the blaze and extinguish it, first responders say.

No injuries were reported.

In a Facebook post, Brookfield EMS and Fire thanked the Hubbard, Vienna and Sharon fire departments, as well as Brookfield police, for helping respond to the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award