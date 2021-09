AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One car went off the road and down an embankment in Austintown.

It happened before 7 a.m. at the I-680 Route 11 interchange.

The driver was able to climb out of the car and was not injured.

The car went off the road and down a ravine.

First responders were able to pull the car out of the embankment using a flat bed truck.