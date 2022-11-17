TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Troopers are teaming up with emergency responders in Trumbull County to help stock the shelves of local food pantries this holiday season.

It’s all a part of the fourth annual county-wide “Can the Cruiser” and “Fill the Pot” food drives.

Troopers, police officers and firefighters will be collecting donations at five locations in Trumbull County.

Lt. Dan Morrison, at the Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said this year’s food drive is even more important because of the increased need.

“Right now, there are a couple food banks that are near closing because of the shortage, so if you can donate, I encourage you to because this is super important for everybody in our community,” Morrison said.

The food drive locations include:

Walmart on Millennium Boulevard in Bazetta

Giant Eagle on East Market Street in Howland

Sparkle Market in Champion

Giant Eagle in Niles

Sparkle Market in Niles

The food drives will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.