First program to help give veterans golf lessons tees off in Mill Creek Park

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mill Creek Park and the PGA of America is thanking local veterans through golf.

Tuesday, the first PGA HOPE Program took place at Mill Creek Golf Course.

HOPE stands for Helping Our Patriots Everywhere.

About 20 veterans got some hands-on lessons in chipping, putting and driving. A lunch and raffle followed the lessons.

“Having this in the local community gives our veterans a nice thank you for their support, their service and their sacrifice. We cap it all off with their families, we have the Mill Creek Park trolley here so any veteran that brings their family today will be offered a free trolley ride throughout the park,” said Mill Creek PGA director of golf Brian Tolnar.

Tolnar said they plan to make this an annual event every October.

He wants it to expand to a month of events leading up to Veterans Day.