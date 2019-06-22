First Pride parade and festival coming to Warren

Organizers want the public to know that the LGBTQ community is an integral part of the Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Warren is hosting its first Pride parade and festival on Saturday.

Pride in the Valley will be held in Courthouse Square.

Local bands, singers and drag performers will take part in the festivities. Family-friendly events include games and inflatable playhouses.

Organizers want the public to know that the LGBTQ community is an integral part of the Valley.

“We want them to understand that we’re just like everybody else, but we had to fight to prove that and we’re still fighting to prove that,” said Daniel Tirabassi from Full Spectrum Outreach.

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. and the festival ends at 10 p.m.

Admission is free. Health screenings will also be available at the event.