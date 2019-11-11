First Presbyterian Church of Warren honors veterans with special ceremony, parade

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The First Presbyterian Church of Warren hosted the Veterans Day Federation ceremony on Monday.

Congressman Tim Ryan was the special speaker and talked about the significance of Veterans Day.

“There’s a lot more need out there. There’s a lot more vets who need the health care that they sometimes cannot get. Getting them trained and skilled up into the jobs of the future is going to be critically important and the suicide rate, quite frankly, is way too high,” Ryan said.

The ceremony has been held since 2003 to show appreciation for our local service men and women. It’s a time to show respect to those who have devoted their lives to our country.

“Some who may have been more privileged than others, some who their faiths are different, their colors of skin may be different, but they come together and they work together to accomplish the mission. So, those individuals, I think, can teach us all a lesson,” said Veteran Services Officer Herman Breuer.

There was also a Veterans Day parade that went through the downtown area.

Veterans Day became an official holiday in 1938.