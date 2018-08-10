First person in line buys nearly all appliances at YSU sale

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Thursday dozens of people walked away, angry, from a big appliance sale at YSU.

We're learning the first person in line, bought almost everything.

We've confirmed that person works for a local business.

The university was selling things like refrigerators, dishwashers and microwaves. Some for as low as $5.

More than 200 people stood in line for hours.

First news reached out to YSU.

Officials say the sale was open to the public.

They had to follow state guidelines so they could not put a limit on the amount of items people could buy.