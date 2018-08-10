Local News

First person in line buys nearly all appliances at YSU sale

More than 200 people stood in line for hours

Posted: Aug 10, 2018 11:04 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 10, 2018 11:05 AM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Thursday dozens of people walked away, angry, from a big appliance sale at YSU.

We're learning the first person in line, bought almost everything.

We've confirmed that person works for a local business.

The university was selling things like refrigerators, dishwashers and microwaves. Some for as low as $5. 

First news reached out to YSU.

Officials say the sale was open to the public.

They had to follow state guidelines so they could not put a limit on the amount of items people could buy. 

