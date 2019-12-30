First Night Youngstown 2020 activities, road closures announced

Drivers should prepare for road closures in preparation for the event on Dec. 31

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Youngstown will host the Celebration of First Night Youngstown 2020 to ring in the new year.

The opening ceremony will commence at 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at 20 Federal Plaza in downtown Youngstown.

The event is appropriate for all ages.

Activities will be spread across the city and buses will be available to take guests from place to place.

Events include everything from ice skating at the Covelli Centre to horse and carriage rides on Market Street.

Fireworks will also commence at two times on New Year’s Eve, one at 9 p.m. and another at midnight.

All attendees at First Night will need to purchase a wrist band, rather than the traditional button.

Admission wristbands are $10 for adults and $7 for students, veterans and senior citizens. Children under 12 can attend for free, but must be accompanied by a paid adult.

Drivers should prepare for road closures in preparation for the event on Dec. 31:

The Market Street bridge at 10:45 a.m.

Parking band on East Federal Street between Market Street and Champion Street beginning at 4 p.m.

Downtown Central Square from Wick Avenue to Champion Street at 4:30 p.m.

Commerce Street to Boardman Street at 4:30 p.m. There will be one lane open off of Commerce Street for luggage drop off at the Double Tree Hotel.

Market Street between Federal Street and Front Street at 4:30 p.m.

Front Street between Market Street and Champion Street at 4:30 p.m.

Champion Street between Front Street and Federal Street at 4:30 p.m.

All road closures will reopen on Jan. 1 at 1 a.m.

For a schedule of activities, visit the First Night Youngstown website.

For more information, contact First Night Youngstown at 330-744-9966.