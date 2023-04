(WKBN) – First News had a special visitor Friday, Jacob nine years old this month.

Friday’s tour was part of a special birthday gift.

He had the chance to meet Meteorologist Jim Loboy and sit on the anchor desk with Anna Marsick during First News at Noon.

His parents told us Jacob has a real passion for news and watches every day.

We have no doubt that one day he will be involved in the news gathering process.