First News to carry Youngstown Diocese Bishop Ordination Ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News will provide viewers the opportunity to watch the ordination of Reverend David J. Bonnar as the 6th Bishop of Youngstown.

The Mass of Ordination and Installation will take place Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

Due to limitations imposed by the pandemic, the number of invitations is limited.

The event is not open to the public, but WKBN 27 First News will provide a video stream of the event on WKBN.com and on MyYTV beginning at 2 p.m.

A rebroadcast on ETC-Ecumenical Television Channel is scheduled on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

