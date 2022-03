YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are combining resources with our Nexstar sister stations in Cleveland, Columbus, Steubenville, and Dayton to hold a debate among Republicans running for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat.

You’ll be able to watch that debate live on 33 WYTV and on WKBN-dot-com.

It will be broadcast on Monday, March 21 from 7-8 p.m.

Candidates who have committed to participate include Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, JD Vance, Matt Dolan, and Jane Timken.