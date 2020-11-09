First News archives uncover Alex Trebek’s ’94 charitble visit to Greenville

Trebek, who admitted he couldn't read music, was thrilled to help

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Alex Trebek died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. WKBN 27 First News found archive video from 1994 when Trebek traveled to Thiel College to live out a lifelong dream.

The Greenville Symphony orchestra had been in debt for about five years. Trebek helped them raise more than $$38,000 dollars through an event where Trebek was a guest conductor.

“No background in music. I can’t read music. I’ve never conducted before, so you might well ask why what are you doing here? And I don’t know,” Trebek said. “I’ve always had a fantasy of conducting a symphony orchestra, and the people here in Greenville were kind enough to invite me. A number of others invited me, but I selected this as my one and only for 1994.”

His dreams turned into reality at the Passavant Center. More than 1,500 Valley viewers were there to witness his shining moment.

The night wasn’t just for Trebek. Fans were excited to see the man that graced their living room every night on TV.

“I watch it with my mother-in-law. She watches it every night, every night. I am a fan of his. I never miss him,” one viewer said.

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra posted on Facebook in the wake of Trebek’s passing. They called him a humanitarian who came to Greenville to help us.

“We are forever grateful,” they said.