First News anchor Stan Boney tests positive for COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News anchor Stan Boney has tested positive for COVID-19, though his symptoms at this point are mild.

Boney, 63, first started feeling symptoms on Nov. 4 with a persistent cough. The next day, there was also a low-grade fever.

Both a rapid test and a full nasal swab test showed he was positive for COVID-19.

“I feel good,” said Boney. “I have some congestion in my nose. But my cough is gone, and I haven’t had a fever since the day after the cough started. I’m on a steroid and antibiotic, which seems to be working.”

Boney must quarantine for 10 days. In the meantime, he’ll be working from home.

In October, Boney celebrated his 41st year in TV News in Youngstown. He currently contributes segments to WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. and anchors the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Alexis Walters will anchor solo until Boney returns.

