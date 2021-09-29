First News anchor Stan Boney one of three inducted into Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For 42 years, First News Anchor Stan Boney has been covering the Valley from news to sports to weather and everything in between.

For over four decades, the Mahoning Valley has turned on the TV to see a familiar face.

Stan Boney has done as many different things over his 42 years in Valley broadcasting.

He’s covered sports, weather and anchored for WYTV. Then, the fall of 2015, Boney jumped to the anchor desk at WKBN.

On Wednesday night, he was inducted as the first class for the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame.

“I never really considered myself a hall of famer. I just went to work everyday, did my job,” Boney said.

Boney is humbled for the honor.

He was told about being inducted last year, but due to the pandemic, the ceremony was pushed back to Wednesday night.

Boney says it’s amazing to be in the first hall of fame class.

“I mean, you got to look at some of the people that I leaped-frog and all the great journalists and reporters that are in this town over the years and the centuries,” Boney said.

The nominating committee received a number of recommendations, mainly from their peers.

After consideration they selected Boney as one of the three people inducted.

“If you think about it, this is a great little media hub, but we produce a lot of great news and for some people, they’ve been doing it, as you can tell from tonight, for decades,” said Adam Earnheardt, executive director of Youngstown Press Club.

Besides his news and weather career, Boney also hosted events like academic challenge and the MDA telethon.

“I’ve not just been a reporter. I’ve been a member of a TV station, an employee of a TV station that pretty much did whatever I needed to do to get the job done,” Boney said.

Boney was joined in the celebration by other WKBN employees — many who have worked with him over the years.

“And I hope one thing that people think of me is a good employee. That I did what people wanted me to do and asked me to do without complaining about it,” Boney said.

Also being inducted tonight were former WKBN anchor Bob Black and the Business Journal’s Ralph Zerbonia.