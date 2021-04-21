First News anchor recognized by American Heart Association

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Heart Association is sending out a big thank you to First News Anchor Alexis Walters.

“This volunteer week, team Northeast Ohio can’t go without thanking Alexis Walters for her time and talents over the year,” the organization wrote on their Facebook page.

Alexis got involved with AHA by emceeing the 2020 Tri-County Heart Walk. This year, the event was online, but Alexis found a way to make it great.

“Despite the event being a digital experience, Alexis did a fabulous job of engaging the audience and went above and beyond to make sure the event was a success,” organizers said.

Alexis said the recognition means a lot to her and she is honored to a part of the American Heart Association.

“To me, being recognized by the AHA is a huge honor. I consider it a privilege that they even think to include me when planning their events! It’s also a privilege to be a part of a cause that’s so important to me. I can see the work they do in the community, and I only hope they continue to include me so that more people are aware of their own heart health,” she said.