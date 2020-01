Kaidynn Barr was born at just six minutes after midnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first baby born in the Valley this New Year was delivered at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Kaidynn Barr was born at just six minutes after midnight.

Kaidynn’s parents are Doug Barr and Justine Bowley, of Boardman.

Little Kaidynn is 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 19 inches long.

He and mom are doing well.