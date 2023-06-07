HANOVERTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The future is looking brighter in Hanoverton.

With school out, the process to build a new school for the United School District has started.

A parking lot is being torn up which will be where a new K-12 school will be built.

The town is excited about the $50 million project.

The architects were student-focused in the design.

“They have extended learning areas, and our teachers are taking professional development for the next couple of years to be able to fully utilize the building. They’ll have three maker spaces within the building itself. Getting into that authentic learning. We’re very excited about that.

United will spend two more school years in its current buildings before being able to hold classes in the newly constructed school.