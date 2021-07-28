First in-person council meeting since COVID-19 brings busy agenda in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During its first in-person meeting since COVID, Youngstown City Council Wednesday evening dealt with body cameras, rifles, a new business and health department overtime.

Council approved all of it — except new rifles for the police department — and those may eventually get approved as well.

Youngstown City Council Wednesday evening gave the OK for the administration of Mayor Tito Brown to solicit proposals from vendors to equip the police department with body cameras.

“Right now, we’re trying to work out some of the logistics involving maybe the number of body cameras,” said Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis.

Chief Davis has already been around the city, asking people what they want out of body cameras.

He plans to buy them from the Arizona based Axon Company. Axon has suggested Youngstown buy 120 cameras. Davis believes he only needs 75.

“If I had my way, every officer in the patrol division, a supervisor and the detectives will be equipped with it,” Davis said.

Council was also asked to approve the spending of 1$9,500 to buy new rifles for the police department’s Crisis Response Team, but the request was sent to the safety committee.

“Oh, I’m in favor of the purchase of the rifles. It’s what are we going to do with the old rifles, and they will be properly disposed as opposed to possibly ending up in the wrong hands,” said Anita Davis, Youngstown City Council 6th Ward.

Council also approved leasing the former AT&T building in the Salt Springs Industrial Park to a company called Kempthorn.

“So, Kempthorn is an auto collision center and they do high end collision. They’re out of the Akron Canton area. It’s a family-owned business, and they’re looking to purchase our building out on Salt Springs Road,” said Samantha Turner, Youngstown City Council 3rd Ward.

Kempthorn plans to renovate the building — and will lease it for three years — with the option to then buy it for $550,000.

City council also approved restructuring the salaries of management employees in the health department, making them eligible for $24,000 in overtime for the work they did testing for COVID and then administering the vaccines.